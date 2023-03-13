Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Hits $7.07

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $7.07 or 0.00031504 BTC on exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $499,268.00 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00035039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022217 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00223517 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,404.57 or 0.99837009 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 7.08648432 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $614,857.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

