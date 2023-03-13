GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $10.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,024,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,983. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $100,492. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GAP by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

