GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $16.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GAP to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Price Performance

NYSE GPS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 11,024,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,523,983. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $100,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GAP by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.