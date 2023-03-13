Galxe Hits Market Capitalization of $87.67 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a market cap of $87.67 million and $22.79 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00006636 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.18 or 0.00421311 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,906.39 or 0.28477875 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Galxe

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

