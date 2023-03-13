Galecto’s (GLTO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 224.32% from the company’s current price.

Galecto Stock Performance

GLTO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 6,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,254. Galecto has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $47.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galecto stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.97% of Galecto worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Featured Articles

