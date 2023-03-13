Function X Trading Down 5.4% This Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $74.62 million and approximately $334,610.58 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Function X Profile

Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization.Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

