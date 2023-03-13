Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %
FULC stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.