Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

FULC stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,923,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,926,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.