Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULCGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

FULC stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,923,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,926,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.