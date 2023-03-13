Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($38.83) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €30.20 ($32.13) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €30.46 and its 200 day moving average is €27.16. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($39.79) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($47.66).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

