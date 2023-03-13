Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 57,268 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,268 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $126,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 486.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 222.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $605,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

TECH stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.