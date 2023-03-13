Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 353,539 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cadence Design Systems worth $92,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $194.76 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $202.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,116 shares of company stock valued at $37,845,507. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

