Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $142.41 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,318,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,412,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.39% of Marvell Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 206,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,625,000 after purchasing an additional 162,854 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -203.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

