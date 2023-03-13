Fred Alger Management LLC Has $248.98 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122,747 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up 1.3% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 2.18% of MGM Resorts International worth $248,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,248,070 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.05.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

