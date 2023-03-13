Fred Alger Management LLC Has $177.41 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,762 shares during the period. FirstService comprises approximately 0.9% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 3.37% of FirstService worth $177,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $132.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average of $128.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.06. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

