Fred Alger Management LLC Has $160.79 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 976.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 497,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,041 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $160,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.70.

LLY opened at $318.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.39 and its 200 day moving average is $341.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $267.32 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

