Fred Alger Management LLC Has $108.24 Million Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,216,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,394 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 10.83% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $108,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 133,871 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 704,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 89,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 68.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 67,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

NYSE:MEG opened at $32.52 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 21,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $1,167,037.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 745,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,412,753.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $1,253,495.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 901,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,517,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 21,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $1,167,037.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 745,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,412,753.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,617. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.