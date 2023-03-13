Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,567,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650,832 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $69,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX opened at $27.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.58. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

