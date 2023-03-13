Frank P. Prager Sells 737 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.30. 4,975,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,234. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

