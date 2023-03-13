Franchise Capital Ltd Makes New $10.99 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,000. Airbnb accounts for about 4.8% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 9.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $514,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hershey Trust Co. grew its stake in Airbnb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 53,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.52.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,179,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $423,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,969,363 shares of company stock worth $239,852,264 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $116.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.34. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

