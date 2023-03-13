Franchise Capital Ltd Has $5.44 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Franchise Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises 2.4% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 502,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,511.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 230,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 216,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 136.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

