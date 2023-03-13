Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBIN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.56.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $87.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

