Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBIN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.56.
Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $87.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.