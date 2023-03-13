Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.81 and last traded at C$4.73. Approximately 398,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 676,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FVI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.26.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

