Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday.

Forterra Price Performance

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £445.82 million, a P/E ratio of 838.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 220.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 182.60 ($2.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 301 ($3.62).

Forterra Increases Dividend

About Forterra

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 10.10 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,400.00%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

