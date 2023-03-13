Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE FMX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.67. 547,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.