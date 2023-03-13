Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) PT Lowered to $20.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

FHTX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,545. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $217.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 225.5% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 777,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 538,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,770.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 544,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 515,796 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7,130.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,433,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.