Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $15,283.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15,283.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($191.20) to £151 ($181.58) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($155.12) to £150 ($180.38) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($182.14) to £161.16 ($193.80) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($193.60) to £164 ($197.21) in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $84.10 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $85.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

