FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $38.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

