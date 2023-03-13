Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Five9 Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.36. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $353,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,262 shares of company stock worth $6,985,090. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

