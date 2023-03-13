FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Lowered to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.86. 2,397,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

