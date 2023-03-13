FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after buying an additional 5,820,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $104,167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

