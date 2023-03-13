First Wave BioPharma’s (FWBI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma Price Performance

FWBI stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. First Wave BioPharma has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $289.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWBI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the first quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

