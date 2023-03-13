First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSMB. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA FSMB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $19.79. 50,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

