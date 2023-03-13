First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $220.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.45. 2,138,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,073. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.54 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.11.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Solar by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

