First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $19.50 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

