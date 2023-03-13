First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $19.50 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.