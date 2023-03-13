First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 695973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$144.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 125,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$26,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,905,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,849,642.30. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

