First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.07

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.07 and last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 76246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

First Merchants Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Merchants by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

