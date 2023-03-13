First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Trading Down 12.6%

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.73. Approximately 288,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 424,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 41.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,817,190.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,440. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,989,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,047,000 after buying an additional 112,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,057,000 after buying an additional 116,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

