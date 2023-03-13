First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $566.24

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $566.24 and last traded at $567.55, with a volume of 2644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $616.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $761.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $792.73.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,018 shares of company stock worth $1,035,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Articles

