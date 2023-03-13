First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 694 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. HSBC lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

NYSE:SLB opened at $48.68 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $3,688,671.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

