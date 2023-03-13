First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,605 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $95.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.61. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.14%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

