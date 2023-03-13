First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $50.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 7.1% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $50,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.37 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $108.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

