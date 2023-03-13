First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $127.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several analysts have commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

