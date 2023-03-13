First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Paychex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $106.99 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

