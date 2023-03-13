First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.7% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average is $85.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

