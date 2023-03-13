First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

