Financial Survey: Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Root alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Root and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 6 1 0 2.00 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Root currently has a consensus target price of $12.29, suggesting a potential upside of 233.06%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Root has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Root and SiriusPoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $310.80 million 0.17 -$297.70 million ($20.54) -0.18 SiriusPoint $2.11 billion 0.55 -$386.80 million ($2.52) -2.85

Root has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Root, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Root and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -92.86% -78.82% -20.11% SiriusPoint -18.37% -19.62% -3.53%

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Root on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.