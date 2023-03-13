Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.03. 39,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $323.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Financial Institutions by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 95,779 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

