Financial Contrast: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) versus Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) and Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Editas Medicine and Creative Medical Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 2 7 5 0 2.21 Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Editas Medicine currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 95.83%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

This table compares Editas Medicine and Creative Medical Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $19.71 million 27.40 -$220.43 million ($3.21) -2.44 Creative Medical Technology $137,754.00 54.16 $19.21 million N/A N/A

Creative Medical Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -1,118.32% -50.28% -39.20% Creative Medical Technology N/A -48.25% -46.65%

Summary

Creative Medical Technology beats Editas Medicine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J. Keith Joung and David R. Liu in September 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Creative Medical Technology

(Get Rating)

Creative Medical Technologies, Inc. develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.