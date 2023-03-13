Financial Comparison: MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) vs. Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei 6.73% 7.91% 4.51% MultiPlan -53.06% -2.20% -0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nuvei and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 1 13 0 2.93 MultiPlan 0 3 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Nuvei presently has a consensus price target of $60.57, suggesting a potential upside of 61.35%. MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $1.43, suggesting a potential upside of 33.96%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than MultiPlan.

Nuvei has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvei and MultiPlan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $843.32 million 6.29 $102.29 million $0.39 96.26 MultiPlan $1.08 billion 0.63 -$572.91 million ($0.90) -1.19

Nuvei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvei beats MultiPlan on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About MultiPlan

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.