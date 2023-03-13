Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.90.
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.
In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
