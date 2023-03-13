Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.8 days.

Fibra Terrafina Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAOF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Fibra Terrafina has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Fibra Terrafina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad de México, Mexico.

